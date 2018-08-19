American International Group Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,653,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,196,000 after buying an additional 179,404 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Shares of COP opened at $69.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

