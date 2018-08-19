American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

