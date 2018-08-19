American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 776,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of EOG Resources worth $441,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

