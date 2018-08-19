American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353,881 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $354,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $956,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,615 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.