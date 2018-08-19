American Century Companies Inc. Has $574.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.57% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $574,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,285,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,157,000 after purchasing an additional 648,807 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $126.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

