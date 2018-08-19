American Century Companies Inc. Has $391.72 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,920 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.10% of SYSCO worth $391,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,163.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,192,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,428.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,133,781 shares of company stock valued at $207,428,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

