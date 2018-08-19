America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.88 million. equities research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,329.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,936 shares of company stock worth $135,488. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

