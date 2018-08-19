AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMBEV S A/S from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

ABEV opened at $4.91 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

