Amazon.com (AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,882.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,785 shares of company stock worth $30,772,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

