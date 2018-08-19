Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,909 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $348,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $412,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,938.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,146 shares of company stock worth $6,459,916. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

