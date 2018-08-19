Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 967.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 103,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.40. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $424,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $221,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

