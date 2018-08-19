Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) & Weibo (WB) Head to Head Review

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: WB) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.63 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.94 Weibo $1.15 billion 14.41 $352.59 million $1.56 48.01

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Weibo. Alphabet Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet Inc Class A has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class A 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% Weibo 32.03% 37.75% 19.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet Inc Class A and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 31 0 2.89 Weibo 0 1 8 0 2.89

Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus price target of $1,308.01, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $134.14, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class A.

Summary

Weibo beats Alphabet Inc Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides third-party online games, including role-play, card, and strategy games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet products that enable platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

