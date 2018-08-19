Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce sales of $500.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.77 million. Align Technology reported sales of $385.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,405,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 937,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,734. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $165.18 and a fifty-two week high of $385.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply