Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce sales of $500.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.77 million. Align Technology reported sales of $385.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,405,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 937,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,734. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $165.18 and a fifty-two week high of $385.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.