Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03

Press coverage about Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akari Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7670625353809 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Akari Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 21,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,756. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -7.53. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

