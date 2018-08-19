Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.21

Headlines about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0501669094777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.47.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $166.61 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

