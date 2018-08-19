Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in General Electric (GE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Electric by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 64,755,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in General Electric by 88.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,941,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,494 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

