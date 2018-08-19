AEGON (AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.19. AEGON shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 2134614 shares.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AEGON by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

