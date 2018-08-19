AEGON (AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.19. AEGON shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 2134614 shares.
AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30.
Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.
