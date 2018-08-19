Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,957.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

