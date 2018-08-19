Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis bought 1,250 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,024,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,919,000 after buying an additional 202,716 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after buying an additional 1,526,368 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

