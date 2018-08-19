Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Price Down 15.3% After Earnings Miss

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) shares fell 15.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $47.20. 2,213,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 464,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.
The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 662,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.
