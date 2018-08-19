Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Price Down 15.3% After Earnings Miss

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) shares fell 15.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $47.20. 2,213,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 464,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,031.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $254,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,680.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 662,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

