ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $468,473.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $249,998.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,479.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $373,901. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

