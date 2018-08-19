Adecoagro (AGRO) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adecoagro earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4794032452972 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Santander started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 597,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.09. Adecoagro has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.15.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

