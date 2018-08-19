Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW opened at $16.85 on Friday. Aviat Networks Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

