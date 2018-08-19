Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $221,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook purchased 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $461,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $356,540.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,766 shares of company stock worth $819,911 and sold 86,286 shares worth $4,516,243. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.