Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $124,000 in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial raised CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

