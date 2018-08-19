Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vina Concha y Toro SA (VCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vina Concha y Toro SA (NYSE:VCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vina Concha y Toro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCO opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.27. Vina Concha y Toro SA has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Vina Concha y Toro (NYSE:VCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.57 million for the quarter. Vina Concha y Toro had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vina Concha y Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Vina Concha y Toro Profile

Viña Concha y Toro SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes wines in Chile. It operates through two segments, Wines and Other. The company sells its premium wines under the Don Melchor, Carmín de Peumo, Gravas del Maipo, Amelia, Terrunyo, Marqués de Casa Concha, Gran Reserva Serie Riberas, Casillero del Diablo, Trio, and Late Harvest brand names; varietal and bi-varietal wines under the Sunrise, Concha y Toro, and Frontera brands; and popular wines under the Tocornal, Clos de Pirque, Exportacion, and Fressco brand names.

