Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

VO stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.54 and a 1 year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

