ABB Ltd (ABB) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ABB by 14.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ABB by 30.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in ABB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 9.1% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.