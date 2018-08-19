ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 27.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 23.20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.70.

ABBN stock opened at CHF 23.09 on Thursday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

