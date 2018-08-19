Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kenneth Aron sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $127,407.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,623.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Abaxis by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Abaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ABAX stock remained flat at $$83.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Abaxis has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

