Aareal Bank (ARL) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($48.30) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. equinet set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.63 ($45.03).

ETR:ARL opened at €35.45 ($40.28) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a 1 year high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

