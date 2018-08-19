$99.34 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $99.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $108.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $81.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $380.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $392.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $483.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $498.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $305,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 504.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,496,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 215,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

