$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce $92.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $96.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $372.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.50 million to $375.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $373.50 million to $390.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. TheStreet cut Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Regan sold 15,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,812.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,205 shares of company stock valued at $536,251 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,241,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 501,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,513,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,467,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,422,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,759,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

