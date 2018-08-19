842 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $264.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

