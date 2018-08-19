$81.68 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $81.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the lowest is $79.44 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $73.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $316.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.89 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.21 million to $381.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 82,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,421. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 27.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

