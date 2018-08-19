$8.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Progressive Corp (PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.66 billion. Progressive reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $32.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.68 billion to $39.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

PGR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,017,517.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,041. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its stake in Progressive by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 874,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Progressive by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.