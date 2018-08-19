7,335 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

