$660,000.00 in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $660,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $830,000.00. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $3.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $18.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.11% and a negative net margin of 1,479.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,514. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Joel Sendek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ankit Mahadevia sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $82,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,676 shares of company stock valued at $187,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,048,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 19,604.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 255,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.