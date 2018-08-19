$660.82 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $660.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $677.90 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $624.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.02 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $205,602.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,345.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,325 shares of company stock worth $7,820,215 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $102.76. 131,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,548. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.