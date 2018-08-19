$644.43 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (EQR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $644.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.20 million and the highest is $649.36 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 1,300,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

