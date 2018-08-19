52,457 Shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $378,854. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.55 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

