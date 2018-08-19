$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $5.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $22.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

MAR traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.85. 2,652,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $96.90 and a 12-month high of $149.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

