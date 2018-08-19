$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $5.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $22.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

MAR traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.85. 2,652,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $96.90 and a 12-month high of $149.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply