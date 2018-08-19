425,985 Shares in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 425,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

NYSE:SFUN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.83. Fang Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.68 million. Fang had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

