42,249 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.35.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $195.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

