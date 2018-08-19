39,766 Shares in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR) Purchased by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.12% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

About Braemar Hotel & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.