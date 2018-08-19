33,922 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of B&G Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,618 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,326,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 253,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,032,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,504 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BGS stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

