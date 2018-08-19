30,685 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Purchased by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. Boeing makes up about 3.0% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $346.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $234.29 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.