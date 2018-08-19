30,367 Shares in QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Purchased by Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned about 0.06% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

QuinStreet stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,742,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $401,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 971,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,692. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

