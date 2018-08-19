$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.82 billion. VF reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,441 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 5,303.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.63. 1,681,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,896. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $97.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

