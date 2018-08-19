$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will report full year sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viacom, Inc. Class B.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 36,808.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 2,529,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,154. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.